Mexico City.- The National Electoral Institute held the second National Discussion Forum on the Revocation of the Mandate, which was attended by activists, journalists and political experts who support and are against the revocation of AMLO due to loss of the trust.

This second session was attended by Meme Yameldirector of the Digital Media The Mexico News and Renata TorrentExpert in Public Policies who spoke out against what do you know plaster the mandate to the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador for loss of confidence.

The discussion was also attended by, Jorge Goñi Lopez, Activist and member of the Citizens with a Cause Organization, and Lucia Esparza, Member of the Governing Council of FRENA, to favor of Revocation of Mandate of the Federal Executive.

in the first block Renata Torrent, He stated that some of the factors by which AMLO has earned the country’s trust. In this sense, he mentioned some of the social programs, such as the pension for the elderly, the scholarship for students, he continued pointing out other achievements such as the increase in the minimum wage that was important in the first three years of government.

Due to the above, the policy expert recalled that during this administration various exercises of democratic participation have been carried out with which the country’s government policies have been guided.

“The Revocation of Mandate is a constitutional right that serves to resolve the ideological political conflicts that we may have, but to do so in a peaceful and democratic manner. If the President is not up to the people’s standards, there is a tool to remove him without dirty wars or, worse still, coups d’état”, mentioned.

For its part, Jorge Goni He began his participation exposing an urgency on behalf of millions of Mexicans, since he considered that the country needs “solid institutions”, as well as “A Mexico where there is security, good health, good economy and transparency in public practice, good education, Let’s take care of the environment and, among others, clean and cheap energy”.

Due to the above, the activist extended an invitation to participate this April 10 because it is the “opportunity, all together, to separate the worst government leader.”

Meanwhile, the journalist Meme Yamel, He highlighted the importance of this exercise, this by recalling some of the factors that intervened for this Mandate Revocation exercise to be carried out.

Yamel recalled that everything started since AMLO won the elections in 2018 with a historic turnout, because at that time millions of people came out to vote in favor of a project that goes beyond a president and that now not everyone can understand.

“What we are looking for here today is that each one of you generate your own criteria but that you have the correct elements, because in a Mexico full of false news…. of course this is not going to solve the problems that have become entrenched in our country in more than 30 years, 40 years, it is a national project that goes further, and it depends on the citizens, exclusively the citizens, that this national project continuese”. he mentioned.

Lucia Esparzawas the one who closed the first block of the discussion forum by recalling the feelings of Mexicans who “have suffered the ravages of the 4T, who have lost a loved one due to the poor management of the pandemic, lack of medicine, health services , stays for their children, employment, your business, or someone who has suffered losses due to victims of violence”.

The member of FRENA explained that AMLO has dedicated himself to ignoring the demands of the people, while making fun of “in his morning stand up,” she continued by pointing out that these first years of the López Obrador administration have meant an increase in victims and the disappearance of institutions.

“Today, the greatest strength we have is our voice through the vote. Mexico and the INE are defended at the polls, where the government and the parties are vulnerable. Let’s not allow it to end what is left of the country” , finished his first participation.