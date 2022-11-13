Mohammed bin Rashid, the role model in kindness and mercy, brings to mind a story from the homeland of compassion.. A scene that turns the hands of time back.. in August 2021..

Yesterday’s cat, which almost fell from the balcony of a building.. and merciful hands grabbed it.. Here is her little one today, spontaneously enjoying between the “Muhammads” in their brotherly meeting in Dubai.. With mercy and kindness, the two big hearts expanded, before their council, for the little cat to play and have fun.. And spontaneously caressed The fingertips of Mohammed bin Zayed.. the little one, to increase her reassurance over her reassurance.. The scene of yesterday’s cat and her little one today confirms: nothing is lost in this country..

The Emirates, which writes new happiness stories for everyone..and its leaders who repair wounds..and give people and all creatures another chance for life and joy.

