The life of Julian Assange (48 years old), the co-founder of Wikileaks, is a constant stir of secrets and conspiracies, in which the key seems to be in getting the moment of revelation right. Incarcerated in London’s Belmarsh prison, pending the continuation of a trial that has also been suspended by the coronavirus, lawyers have unsuccessfully implored the court to allow their client to leave prison. Assange suffers from serious lung problems, according to his surroundings, aggravated by more than seven years of confinement in the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. It was right in the middle of this extreme situation when the news broke. He hacker The most famous in history knew how to outwit his Ecuadorian hosts and the British and American intelligence services and was a father twice since his confinement.

Stella Morris (37 years old), a lawyer of South African origin but with Swedish nationality, has admitted to the British newspaper Mail on Sunday who has been hiding from the world for five years her romance with Assange, with whom she has had two children, Gabriel (2 years) and Max (1 year). “In the last five years I have discovered that love makes the most unbearable circumstances bearable, but now it is different,” said Morris. “Now I am afraid of never seeing him alive again. His health is very poor, and that puts him at serious risk. I don’t think I could survive a coronavirus infection. “

Assange was able to witness the birth of his two children via video connection from the room where he was being held at the Knightsbridge diplomatic station, near the popular Harrods department store. He was able to meet the eldest, Gabriel, in person because his mother managed to secretly introduce him into the embassy building. They managed to do something similar with the little one, Max. They are both British citizens, and have been able to visit their father in prison in the last year.

The Government of Ecuador finally decided to withdraw the diplomatic protection it was granting the fugitive, due to its continuous interference from the embassy in the internal political affairs of other countries, including the crisis unleashed by the Catalan independence movement in Spain. He was initially arrested in 2010 in the UK at the request of Sweden in a case of alleged sexual offenses that was shelved. He has spent the last ten years in seclusion, first under house arrest and then taking refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in the British capital. At the beginning of this year, a London court began to hold the extradition trial, which is currently paralyzed with no resumption date due to the pandemic. The United States claims Assange on 18 charges, which include alleged crimes of conspiracy and espionage, and which can carry up to 175 years in prison.

Morris, a graduate in Law and Politics from the School of Oriental and African Studies in London, met Assange, with whom she herself explained she plans to marry when she regains her freedom, at a club in the British capital in 2011. They were introduced by the lawyer and friend of both, Jennifer Robinson, who practiced the defense on behalf of Wikileaks against the accusations of sexual harassment presented by the Swedish prosecution.

The first public information about Assange’s two secret sons emerged during his extradition trial, and the lawyers of the hacker they intend to use, as part of the defense arguments, the right of the accused to enjoy a family life with his future wife and with the two children. “He asked me to marry him in 2017 and I chose the diamond ring. I showed it to him online and we both loved it. We even thought about finding a way to get married in the embassy building ”, Morris has told Mail on Sunday. The lawyer has even publicly aired her suspicion that the US intelligence services would have tried to obtain a DNA sample from one of her children, when the relationship between client and lawyer and Assange’s alleged paternity were not yet publicly known.

After learning of the British government’s plans to release thousands of prison inmates with minor sentences to prevent an uncontrolled spread of the virus in prisons, Assange’s legal team requested that his client also be released on bail. In a session with high distancing measures and the attendance of just 15 people, the British district judge, Vanessa Baraitser, rejected the request on March 26. “As it has been arranged to date in relation to this global pandemic, there is no legal basis to accept the request that Mr. Assange be released,” argued the judge. It was not clear, at the time, that the inmate’s paternity had been taken into consideration.