The light in his house was on. The false teeth, in the glass. It seemed that Francisco López, 83, had just left his home in Venta Carmona, a town in the municipality of El Ejido (Almería) and would return at any time. However, no one had seen him in the last 24 hours. It was December 3, 2021 and the relatives had just reported his disappearance to the National Police. The agents soon sensed that he had not left on his own initiative. And after the first inquiries, late at night, the inspector who had been put in charge of the investigation commented on his feelings to the El Ejido commissioner, Rafael Rodríguez: “Boss, I think this looks very bad.” Then a case started that has a labyrinth of greenhouses as its setting, the sale of a Hyundai Coupé as background and a suspect who was from the first moment. This is José Antonio MC, 44 years old, with a criminal record and the last person who had seen the disappeared person alive. Now the police are convinced that he was the one who killed the victim. He was arrested on January 25. He is already in prison.

The police reconstruction, based on dozens of interviews, maintains that Francisco wanted to buy a cheap car and someone recommended that José Antonio could help him. He was a neighbor and an acquaintance of the family, so she trusted him. José Antonio, despite the low budget, found an old vehicle in Murcia and went there. It cost just over a thousand euros, but he told Francisco that it had been 2,000.

The deception remained there, until two months later the buyer wanted to sell the car. It no longer served him, and he again asked the intermediary for help with it. He found a buyer, but the operation was closed at 700 euros. 1,300 euros less, then, than what he had paid two months earlier. Francisco felt cheated and, according to the police, he asked José Antonio for explanations that did not convince him. They even went to an agency together, but that was of little use. Francisco “at some point, it turned on”, according to police sources. He stopped the car in which they were traveling on a secluded road, dark and between greenhouses. With a tool he hit Francisco hard on the head and killed him instantly. He hid the body with some rubble with some haste and left the place.

Reaching these conclusions has taken several weeks of work that began that Friday, December 3, after Francisco’s daughters reported his disappearance. José Antonio was the last one who had seen him alive, so the policemen asked him to come to the police station to make a statement. It showed a scratch, which he could not justify. He did acknowledge the car deals and claimed that he had dropped him off at home the day before. It was a tough interrogation. The next day they repeated it in search of inconsistencies. The initial suspicions were taking shape and, from that day on, he was watched 24 hours a day. Meanwhile, the possibility that the missing person had had an accident was disappearing. His body did not appear.

The investigation unfolded on several fronts. On the one hand, the agents geolocated the mobiles, which confirmed that the author and the victim had been together on Thursday, December 2. They also interviewed numerous friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Even relatives, including the suspect’s son, who claimed to have seen his father that day with one with a person who fit Francisco’s description: “Very old, with little hair and thick complexion,” he said, contradicting the version of his father, who had said he had not met the victim in the presence of his son.

On the other hand, the researchers divided the municipality of El Ejido into sectors to organize different search raids. The first was with the collaboration of volunteers, the second only with agents. There was more. The canine unit and even a helicopter participated. They searched rafts, landfills, vacant lots. “But the area is a complex network with a thousand nooks and crannies between greenhouses. It was like looking for a needle in a haystack,” says Rafael Rodríguez, commissioner of El Ejido, who asked for reinforcements from Madrid. The police work then had a bit of luck. On December 21, someone stopped on a highway 10 kilometers from Venta Carmona and saw a body in the rubble. I call the Police. The fingerprints and the clothes confirmed that same day what the ocular inspection invited to think. It was Francis.

skull fracture

The corpse had an open frontal fracture in the left part of the skull that, according to the indications, could have been made with some tool that has not been found. The judicial police collected some evidence and sent it to the DNA laboratory of the Superior Headquarters of Granada. The investigators believed they already knew who had been the author of the events. “The hypothesis of suspect number one gains strength then,” says the commissioner. Scientific data confirmed it. There were genetic traces of José Antonio MC in the deceased’s belt buckle and jacket, as well as in his fingernails, which the police related to the scratch that his supposed murderer showed and that he could have given him in his defense. The autopsy also indicated that death had occurred 17 days earlier, coinciding with the time of disappearance. “We had the mobile, the cause of death and the reconstruction of what happened,” Rodríguez stresses.

Guarded 24 hours from the first day, the agents decided to leave the suspect free for a while longer. They wanted to check if there was another person involved. When they ruled him out completely, they detained him. It was last Tuesday the 25th and the arrested person refused to talk to the agents. “He was silent, he said he would not say anything,” say police sources. He continued without admitting the facts later to Judge Eduardo Martínez, before whom he appeared accused of a crime of homicide and who sent him to a reported prison on Thursday afternoon without bail. Case closed.