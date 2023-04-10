The abortion pill became the focus of a court battle in the United States on Friday, when two federal judges in Texas and Washington issued conflicting sentences that left it up to us to see the use of mifepristone.

It is a medicine to which the Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave it the green light in 2000 and which, according to the Guttmacher Institute, accounted for more than half (53 percent) of registered abortions in 2020.

The failures faced

The first judgment was issued by a federal judge in Texas, Matthew Kacsmaryk, appointed by Donald Trump and known for his ultra-conservative views, who withdrew the FDA’s approval of mifepristone.

In a 67-page file, the Texas judge upheld most of the arguments in the complaint filed in November by a coalition of doctors and anti-abortion organizations against the FDA.

The magistrate also took into account studies on the risks attributed to this abortion pill, which are considered insignificant by the majority of the scientific community.

(You can read: Wyoming (USA) prohibits the use of abortion pills)

Mifepristone and misoprostol tablets, also called the abortion pill.

He also accused the FDA of not following its procedures to pursue a political objective. “There is evidence to indicate that the FDA faced intense political pressure to waive its safety precautions in order to further the political objective of expanding abortion access,” Kacsmaryk said.

But just hours later, and in a dramatic legal turn in the opposite direction, a Washington federal judge, Thomas Rice, appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obamasaid the FDA should keep the abortion pill available in at least 12 states.

The future of the pill

The decisions of the two judges left the future of the abortion pill in the country on hold and intensified the legal battle over abortion, which escalated after the Supreme Court struck down the federal right to the procedure in June 2022.

The FDA gave the green light to mifepristone and misoprostol – another medication used for abortion – in 2000. According to the Guttmacher Institute, the pill accounted for more than half of the 930,160 abortions recorded in 2020 by this organization that researches public policy and reproductive health in the United States.

While the number of so-called medication abortions has skyrocketed in the United States in recent years, it is still not as prevalent as it is in many European nations.

(Also: What changes does the sale of abortion pills in US pharmacies bring?)

Anti-abortion groups praised Friday’s ruling. Photo: SERGIO FLORES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

The decision also intensified the divisions in the country on the matter. For Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the influential family planning organization Planned Parenthood, which runs many abortion clinics across the country, this is a “deeply damaging” decision.

“We should all be outraged that a judge could unilaterally throw out medical evidence” to contradict the FDA, he added, stressing that this decision could have consequences “far beyond abortion.”

For its part, the opposition group to abortion SBA Prolife America, for which this pill puts the health of those who take it at risk, praised the ruling, which it considered “a victory for the health and safety of women and girls.” .

Its director of Political Affairs, Katie Glenn, said she hoped that “the dangerous disregard for the lives of women shown for two decades by the FDA will soon be corrected.”

Government will appeal the ruling

For now, Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling is not valid because it gave the legal representatives of the government of President Joe Biden a period of one week to appeal the decision, something the Department of Justice has already announced it will do.

This Sunday, the Secretary of Health, Xavier Becerra, also promised that they will do “everything possible” so that the abortion pill remains available in the country, and Biden himself promised to defend this method: “My administration will fight this decision.”

If this ruling is upheld, each regulated drug will be vulnerable to “these kinds of ideological and political attacks,” added the Democratic president.

See also A woman in command of the New York police: it is the first time Every regulated drug will be vulnerable to these kinds of ideological and political attacks.

(You can read: Joe Biden says that his legislative priority for 2023 will be to protect abortion)

For now, American media assure that it is probable that the decision will be finally resolved in the Supreme Court. According to Lawrence Gostin, a professor of law at Georgetown University, “the Court has a long tradition of respect for the scientific opinions of federal agencies.”

But the result of said battle is uncertain if one takes into account that It was the same Court that revoked the Roe vs. Wade, who protected access to abortion at the national level.

24 of the 50 US states have banned or restricted abortions.

The truth is that even if the courts finally decided to suspend the FDA’s authorizationit would probably be several months before their decision is implemented.



According to experts in health law, the drug regulator must follow a strict procedure before withdrawing the authorization of a product.

(Also: Abortion restrictions expand across the US.)

For now, next Saturday April 15, when the appeal period granted by the judge expires, there will be an “urgent mobilization” called by the Women’s March.

ANGIE RUIZ HURTADO

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With AFP and EFE