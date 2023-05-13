The royal teams, Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey, not only have a battle on the pitch, they also do so off the pitch, and in this market they could fight for a common goal.
The signing of Jonathan dos Santos by América generated a division of opinions, since his brother, Giovani, owed a lot to the club from the Coapa nest and it was feared that history would repeat itself with the former LA Galaxy. Therefore, the sports area gave a “no” to his signature, specifically Mr. Santiago Baños. However, there was little to do considering that his signing was a direct order from the team’s owner, Emilio Azcárraga, who has an excellent personal relationship with the dos Santos family.
Although Jonathan’s passing has not been as gray as his brother’s, it is a fact that the player is far from being a key man in the nest, and everything indicates that he will leave the club in the summer transfer window. The soccer player has approached Inter Miami and it seems that he has open doors, however, both Rayados de Monterrey and Tigres from UANL are in a position to seek his signing.
Both royal teams will lose key men in midfield. The Rayados to Celso Ortíz, while the Tigres to Rafael Carioca, thus, the two clubs from the north of the country see Dos Santos as an excellent replacement for both foreigners. In addition, it is expected that he can leave America for free and if this is not the case, his price would be very low, since he only has 6 months of contract ahead of him, for which it would be a symbolic sale.
