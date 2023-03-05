The two fronts. The State and the Autonomous University of Sinaloa are going two ways in this conflict that is already seen between the governor Rubén Rocha Moya and the leader of the PAS, Melesio Cuen. One is legal, which undoubtedly will end up in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, and the other in the political arena. The cards are cast by both sides. The key to what comes next could be who will be able to motivate the university students to defend one position or another. It will depend on the strategy that is implemented. The times are no longer those of the 80s in which, by defense of university autonomy the UAS faced the then governor Antonio Toledo Corro. Conditions, formations and characteristics of university students are totally different. Therefore, whoever convinces the university majority will take an important step to tip the scales in their favor. Rocha Moya is surrounded by ex-uaseños. He has contact with many university students who are similar to him.

But they are all retired. They no longer have any interference in university life. And they are the ones right now in the UAS those who will have the decision in their hands, if in this lawsuit you really want to take into account the opinion of the university students. Those who currently work at the UAS have different and conflicting interests. The more than 169 thousand students havedefinitely, very different characteristics from those who took to the streets in the 80s to combat the threat that the then governor Toledo Corro became. Whoever knows the university students best and identifies what their interests are and those they are willing to defend, will be the one who will triumph in the face of an eventual opening. Rocha Moya and those close to him are wrong when they affirm that “many university students reject Cuen and the PAS”. There must be many. But most don’t. They are not reading the scenario well.

They want to accept it or not, the state is becoming militarized under many pretexts. And that, they should know, that carries a great risk. The military have been granted the right to act as policemen. They have even granted him arrests as if they were an investigative police, of the common law. The training of a military man is totally different from that of a civilian police officer. And how square they are. And the way in which they receive orders and obey them without considering the consequences leads to excesses. There are the death of civilians at the hands of the military. Governor Rubén Rocha Moya is right to call on the Federal Government so that Sinaloa does not become militarized. But it already is. And there is no way in which the president can avoid it.

it would be nice if the governor found out about the perception of the Mazatlecos regarding the process that is being followed by former mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez. Opinion begins to spread. They won’t do anything to you. They will forgive him for what he did. AND that is called impunity. And it is what has fed up the citizens.