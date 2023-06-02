Chivas’ fall in the final of the Clausura tournament has been most painful, not only because of the final result, but also because of the path that those from Verde Valle traveled to reach that instance. They went from being the project that generated the least confidence to becoming the great revelation of the semester, also having many fewer weapons than the rest of the powerful, but playing a style of play that earned them minutes from touching glory.
More news about Chivas
Guadalajara will seek their revenge next tournament, but seeing the way other teams are moving within the market, it is clear that the job will be much more complex in the near future. For this reason, the club not only wants to sign good reinforcements, but also wants to avoid the departure of people who are of great value to the coaching staff and the board of directors. Thus, within Chivas a couple of renewals will be signed in the following hours.
The first will be briseño, who had one foot outside the club, but thanks to what he has done on the field in the league it has helped Fernando Hierro to support Paunovic in his decision to keep the ‘chicken’ in the squad. The second will be Jose Juan Macias, a more peculiar case, because as soon as he recovers from his injury, the Mexican will be inactive for around two years. Therefore, his renewal is a risk bet, since there is no certainty that the striker will return to the best version of him, but the club gives him confidence.
