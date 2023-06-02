THEY STAY! 🇦🇹✍🏼

Chivas prepares the renewal of ‘Pollo’ Briseño and JJ Macías.

Both players are considered by Hierro and Paunovic for the project. They trust in the leadership of Briseño and the potential of José Juan.

❌ The ones who would come out would be Lalo Torres and Hiram Mier. pic.twitter.com/kxZ0ZIxle5

– Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) June 2, 2023