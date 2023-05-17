Blue Cross seeks to restructure its squad for the tournament Opening 2023 of the MX League. The La Noria team tries to return to the top places in Mexican soccer and for this they need good planning and quality reinforcements. Ricardo Ferretti is one of those in charge of defining the ups and downs of the cement team and on his agenda there are two important elements of Saints Lagoon.
According to a report by the Fox Sports network, Cruz Azul is targeting Juan Brunetta and Harold Preciado, the two best strikers the Guerreros have. Both elements are to the liking of Ricardo Ferretti and with his arrival they would seek to end the scoring drought that the cement club has faced in recent tournaments.
Despite the fact that Santos Laguna did not have a good tournament on a collective level and finished in 13th position in the Clausura 2023, on an individual level Juan Brunetta and Harold Preciado had great performances.
The 26-year-old Argentine striker played 1,488 over 17 games, scored five goals and provided four assists. In playoffs and in the league, he played 270 minutes in three games and gave another assist. Brunetta still belongs to Godoy Cruz, but the Guerreros will opt out of him in July 2023.
Its approximate market value, according to Transfermarkt, is close to 6 million dollars.
For his part, Harold Preciado also had a great tournament. The 28-year-old Colombian striker played 1,499 minutes in 17 games, scored seven goals and provided four assists. In playoffs and in the league he played 225 minutes in three games and scored one more goal.
His letter is valued at approximately $5.4 million. This could be a great alternative in case the Machine fails to sign Julián Quiñones and Brian Lozano, elements of Atlas.
