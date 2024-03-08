After the victory over Cruz Azul, América signed its sporting resurgence after the start of the tournament was not the best for the current Liga MX champion. Since then, those from Coapa have shown their best version of the game, which they have accompanied with two devastating victories, one over Atlas and another over Chivas, both in someone else's yard. In addition to the collective improvement shown, some players have raised their level significantly, two of them, Israel Reyes and Alejandro Zendejas.
More news about America
As for Reyes, who lost the center back position last tournament, André Jardine has made the decision to place the Mexican as a right-back after all the team's problems in that position. His performance has been plausible, without a doubt far above what was expected, demonstrating a lot of solidity in defense, and even constant improvement when it comes to joining the attack.
The second case is that of Zendejas, the winger of the United States National Team had the fans tired of his lack of importance. However, since the arrival of Dilrosun, it was clear that Alejandro had to leave his comfort zone and in at least his last three games, he has been differential with goals and assists, showing that he has more football than he was showing.
This is great news for Jardine, since both players play in the right sector, which was far below the left and now functions competitively.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
#reborn #players #André #Jardine39s #squad
Leave a Reply