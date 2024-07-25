Javier Aguirre’s third stage at the helm of the Mexican National Team has begun, once the people of El Tri made the decision to let go of Jaime Lozano after the terrible Copa América. Aguirre will arrive with Rafael Márquez who will be the institutional assistant of the FMF and after the 2026 World Cup, he will be Mexico’s star coach for the 2030 World Cup, however, all this could have been different, because before this plan, two international coaches were sought.
Gibran Araige of TUDN, a source who confirmed Aguirre’s return and was the first to reveal Márquez’s inclusion in the Basque coaching staff, says that the FMF directors called Sergio Conceicao as well as Allegri to offer them the technical direction of the Mexican National Team. The former finished his contract with Porto, while the latter ended his relationship with Juventus despite doing an evolutionary work with the Turin team.
Both the Portuguese and the Italian heard the offer from the Mexican National Team, however, they did not even think about it. Araige points out that Conceicao and Allegri immediately refused the FMF, which is why Juan Carlos Rodríguez, with the green light from the board of owners of Liga MX clubs, finally contacted Javier Aguirre and opted to pay Rafael Márquez’s release clause with Barcelona to form the duo.
#prestigious #coaches #rejected #Mexican #National #Team
Leave a Reply