The Ajax board of directors and Edson Álvarez agreed at the end of the previous season that this summer the club from the Netherlands, in complex financial conditions and with the intention of rebuilding from scratch, would finalize the sale of the Mexican containment medium, who could leave them very good resources in the coffers of the Dutch giant. At the same time that the man from the Mexican National Team could finally make the leap in quality to a league of a higher sporting level that offered him new challenges.
Summer passes and the market is in its last month of life, at least within Europe. To this day, the departure of ‘Machín’ looks complex, even the new Ajax board of directors affirms that they are with the intention of retaining the footballer. That being the case and with few options within the market, the Mexican has a month to find a new home and within the Premier League a couple of interested parties arise, although, for both teams, the former America is just a plan B.
Chelsea is the team in the best position at the moment for the Mexican, those from London want a defensive duo for Enzo Fernández, they try by all means the signing of Moisés Caicedo for Brighton does not give in, that is why the Blue club values once the option of Álvarez and Pochettino does not see it with bad eyes. The other teams are United, the Red Devils are pushing for Sofyan Amrabat, but the transfer has stalled a bit, if it fails, Ten Hag would bet on his former manager at Ajax.
#Premier #League #teams #seek #sign #Edson #Álvarez
Leave a Reply