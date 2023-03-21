Brahím Díaz is already confirmed as one of the names of the summer. The season is not over and he is already in the orbit of many teams like Real Madrid, who would have a good chance of taking over his services, as it would be Brahím’s return home. But apart from that, there are two Premier League teams that want to have him in their ranks for next year at all costs, here we show you:
The Spanish is a different profile and one that can offer multiple variants to Jürgen Klopp, who knows that it is necessary to make a small revolution in the squad. Liverpool need new faces in the midfield area and Brahím could also cover positions at the attacking point since according to the latest rumors, sales are expected at Anfield in the next market. That he can act both inside and as a winger is highly valued in the ”reds” offices. Everything will depend on the will of the player.
Las Urracas are working on planning their squad for next season and their goal is to make a significant investment to incorporate several top-level players. He is a footballer who can fit very well into Eddie Howe’s ideas and also adjusts to the club’s transfer policy, which wants to continue incorporating young players who have the potential to make the leap to a high level. He’s not the first target on the list, but he could make it.
#Premier #clubs #sign #Brahím #Diaz
Leave a Reply