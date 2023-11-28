Club América will be able to face the start of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament in an extraordinary way against Club León, fortunately for the team led by André Jardine They will have almost a complete team, only excepting the absences of Nestor Araujo and Brian Rodriguez who are recovering from their respective injuries.
While this is happening, in stove football speculation is already beginning about the next movements in Coapa and according to information from the portal Eagle Passiontwo of them could be the casualties of Sebastian Caceres and Alejandro ZendejasHowever, the latter would be closer to signing his renewal than to leaving the team, which is different from his teammate. Caceres.
Despite the speculation that there has been surrounding the possible departure of the American soccer player of Mexican origin, the 25-year-old mixed midfielder has met expectations since his arrival in the capital, therefore, the Azulcrema board would be determined to achieve his renewal. Therefore, there could be negotiations soon and it would become official once the current tournament is over.
For several weeks now, different media outlets have revealed information regarding the possible departure of the Uruguayan defender, Sebastian Caceres of the Águilas and it seems imminent that both his representative and the player seek his departure to the Old Continent for 2024 given the South American’s desire to play in the elite.
The strongest suitor that has recently been named is the current champion of Serie A, Napoli of Italy, so the player would welcome landing in Calcio. However, his departure will occur if the European club meets the financial expectations of the azulcrema team.
