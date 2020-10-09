He Zenith de Xavi Pascual reported today two positives for COVID-19 among his players, Austin Hollins and Anton Pushkov, but confirmed that the Euroleague match against Barcelona will be played.

“The game will be played rain or shine”, commented to EFE the spokesperson of the Russian club.

Zenit regretted on its website that, despite all the measures taken by prevention, the team has failed “avoid losses” in their ranks.

Both Hollins and Pushkov have been confined, as has the masseur of the team, Andrei Kozlov, who also tested positive. “They are under medical observation and are doing well”, said the source.

The match was already moved from Thursday to Friday because the Catalan team coach, the Lithuanian Sarunas Jasikevicius, contracted coronavirus, which is why you will not travel to St. Petersburg.

Both teams started the Euroleague with victory. Barcelona in home to CSKA Moscow and Zenit, in the Anadolu Efes pavilion.

Paschal has been directing the Russian team since the beginning of the year, He replaced the also Spanish coach Joan Plaza.