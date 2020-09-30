The Arctic ice cap was known to lose ice rapidly. The thaw was also taking place in the Antarctic. Now a large group of scientists have combined data from both poles to calculate how much icy mass they are losing: about half a trillion tons a year. The worst thing is that the rate of loss has multiplied by six in just three decades. Within eight more, so much new water will have raised sea level another 17 centimeters.

Combining data from 11 satellites, nearly a hundred scientists from the IMBIE team have obtained the most up-to-date picture of the state of the polar caps. Promoted by both NASA and ESA, this project compares and reconciles measurements obtained by different techniques at both ends of the planet.

Their combined results, just published in the print edition of the journal Nature, show that Greenland and Antarctica have lost 6.4 billion tons of ice between 1992 and 2017. The worst part is that more is lost each year. At the beginning of the nineties of the last century, some 81,000 million tons were thawed. The average for the past decade was 475,000 million tons. That means that the thaw is now six times greater than it was 30 years ago.

“Both Greenland and Antarctica have been losing ice steadily since at least 1992,” says Mark Pattle, engineer from isardSAT, a company that participates in the IMBIE project. “In Greenland we have seen a strong increase in losses between 2002 and 2007 compared to previous years and reached its maximum loss rate between 2007 and 2012. For Antarctica, more than half of this loss has occurred since 2012,” he adds. .

The sea level has risen 1.78 centimeters due to so much thaw. That represents a third of the total marine elevation in these 30 years. To this increase must be added that caused by the thermal expansion of water, which gains volume as it warms up due to climate change. A few millimeters may seem small, but any vertical increase translates into horizontal advances of between 50 and 100 times.

“Every inch of sea level rise leads to more coastal flooding and erosion,” says Andrew Shepherd of the University of Leeds (UK), lead author of the study, in a note. “If Antarctica and Greenland continue on the worst-case scenario route, they will cause an extra 17cm ocean rise by the end of the century. This would mean that 400 million people would be exposed to the danger of coastal flooding annually by 2100 ”, he adds.

According to the study, most of the thaw is due to an almost mechanical physical process rather than to the increase in temperature. The greatest losses are occurring in front of the glaciers. Exposed to a warmer sea, these fronts melt faster, causing the rest of the glacier, like a river of ice that it is, to move faster towards the water, feeding back the process. Most of the ice lost in Antarctica and half that of Greenland has melted away in this way. The rest of the losses in the Arctic cap would be due to the higher air temperature that causes the top layer to melt.