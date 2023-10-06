Yesterday a new list of those called up for the Mexican team was announced, which will have important duels against Germany in Nagelsmann’s debut as coach of the German team, and the always competitive Ghana, one of the African powers of the century. Lozano maintained a base of what was seen on the last FIFA date and makes room for three unprecedented men courtesy of some absences; that is, Julio González, Marcel Ruíz and Ramón Juárez.
More news about the Mexico team
The reality is that Jaime had in mind taking the same group that was present in the previous break, but the Tri coach gave a couple of special permissions for two players absent from the call. One of them is Héctor Herrera, who had minimal muscle discomfort and asked ‘Jimmy’ not to be considered in order to recover one hundred percent and face the stage of kill or be killed within the MLS in the best physical and sporting condition possible. .
The other player who asked Lozano for time was Roberto Alvarado. The Chivas player understands that the club internally is chaos and despite being the only Guadalajara player in Jaime’s mind, the ‘louse’ asked the coach of the Mexican team not to be on this call because in the middle of the issues of indiscipline and the departure of Puanovic, the locker room is in pieces and he prefers to stay to do work with the group and be a key piece so that the Verde Valle team can stay afloat.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#players #asked #Jaime #Lozano #permission #Mexican #team #October #break