Yesterday, one of the big names on the market has exploded, Sergio Dipp, ESPN journalist and personal friend of the player, confirmed the return of Javier Hernández to Chivas. The club days ago valued this as a complex signing, however, Amaury Vergara, working with the sports brand that dresses the flock, decided to make the maximum financial effort to complete the return of the forward who left the flock 14 years ago.
However, within Guadalajara they have no intention of stopping with the signings and they have two more candidates to reinforce the squad: Cade Cowell and Jesús Gallardo.
More news on the transfer market
It is clear that Javier is the best reinforcement that Chivas can close this winter, however, the club wants more signings to give Fernando Gago weapons and compete in the best possible way. Thus, Guadalajara has talks advanced by Cade Cowell, a 20-year-old winger who plays for San Jose in the MLS and who has been offered by his entourage, generating the interest of the flock. Fernando Hierro is already in talks with his club to close the movement, in turn, the player has already obtained Mexican nationality.
At the same time, an opportunity has opened for Chivas due to the signing of Jesús Gallardo, Rayados de Monterrey is working hard to sign the return of Gerardo Arteaga to Mexico and if his signature is obtained, the club would release the veteran, generating interest within of the flock to add him to their ranks and fill the gap that Calderón has left.
Unlike Hernández, these two are ongoing negotiations and will not be closed this week, however, optimism is growing in Guadalajara.
