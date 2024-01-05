THEY WANT IT IN CHIVAS! 😱💥

Our reporter @rodrigocamacho_ reported that Chivas is in negotiations for the Mexican-American player Cade Cowell.

Cowell is a player for the United States national team. #CentralFOX pic.twitter.com/yRR7LzRQ8K

— FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) January 5, 2024