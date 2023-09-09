The Mexican national team will face Australia this coming Saturday, September 9, on a new FIFA Date, for which the Liga MX is stopped. For its part, Club Deportivo Guadalajara will play a friendly this Saturday against Club León, so we review the reason why the Serbian coach, Veljko Paunovicdid not call Victor Guzman and Oscar Whalley.
After having started the tournament in a great way, currently the Sacred Flock is not having its best moment since the arrival of the Serbian coach on the bench. This is why they need to find their way again after losing consecutively to Santos Laguna and Monterrey.
In this way, the rojiblanco team does not want to lose the rhythm that it had to recover after the League Cup 2023, so they will play a friendly against the Panzas Verdes in Chicago this weekend. In the absence of Alexis Vega, Roberto Alvarado, Gilberto Sepulveda and jesus orozco there were several returns like the Isaac Brizuela, Hiram Mier and rolando cisneros.
On the other hand, for the duel against the emerald team in the United States, Veljko Paunovic left out Oscar Whalley and Victor Guzman. In this case, the absence of both players is due to both being injured.
The Guadalajara team will return to official activity on September 16 in one more edition of the National Classic against lss Águilas on the corresponding day 8 of the contest.
