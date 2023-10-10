Although they are not considered significant losses, Tigres UANL will have two absences facing the final stretch of Apertura 2023, Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesus Garza They remain in the final call of the Mexican U-23 team for the Pan American Games in Chile 2023.
Both feline players were summoned by the coach Ricardo Cadena For the last friendlies before traveling to South America, these duels will be against the United States and Japan in Phoenix, Arizona in this FIFA Date window.
The players will be traveling next week to Chile for the continental competition that starts for El Tri on October 23, so they will not return until the Aztec team finishes its participation, which could be until November 3, when the games are played. duels for medals.
Mexico was placed in Group A along with the host Chile, the Dominican Republic and Uruguay; while in Group B Brazil, Colombia, the United States and Honduras are seeded. The first two places qualify for the semifinals and the winners of these duels go for the gold medal.
Given this, Fulgencio and Heron They will be missing at least three games. If the Aztec team is eliminated in the group stage, their last participation would be on October 29, but if the duels for the medals advance, there would be four away games, returning to be at the disposal of their coaching staff. for the last day of the regular phase.
The Tri Panamericano matches will be as follows: on October 23 they face Chile at the Sausalito Stadium in Viña del Mar; on the 26th to the Dominican Republic at the Elías Figueroa Stadium in Valparaíso; while the last match of the group stage will be on October 29 against Uruguay on the same stage.
