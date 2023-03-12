Tigres and Monterrey will star in a new edition of the Clásico Regio next Saturday, March 18. Although there is still a week to go before this showdown takes place, the match has already started to heat up. In this context, Víctor Manuel Vucetich will have to make some tough decisions in order to reach the regional classic in the best conditions.
‘King Midas’ would have made the decision to save two important elements for the matchday 11 commitment against Pachuca, this Sunday, March 12. Both Rogelio Funes Mori and Stefan Medina would not participate against the Tuzos because both have accumulated four yellow cards throughout the season. In case of receiving one more warning, they would lose the Clásico Regio.
For this reason, Vucetich would have decided that both elements would not have any activity this weekend, so that they could reach the duel against Tigres, one of the most important of their season.
According to the journalist Felipe Galindo, Vucetich will move his pieces for the match against Pachuca, with his mind set on the Clásico Regio.
Erick Aguirre will take the place left vacant by Stefan Medina, while the scheme will be modified to play only with a striker. In this case, the chosen one will be Germán Berterame, since Rodrigo Aguirre has physical discomfort.
Jordi Cortizo will be one of the novelties for Monterrey on matchday 11. The former Puebla player, reinforcement of Rayados for this season, has had a secondary role with the albiazules, but Vucetich will give him a new opportunity.
