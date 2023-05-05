Monterey is the number one candidate to win the tournament title Closing 2023 of the MX League. The team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich dominated in the regular phase of the contest and reaches the postseason as the favorite to lift the cup. However, the league is a new tournament and anything can happen.
The good news for Rayados is that they will be able to count on two important players to face the league. ‘King Midas’ will be able to recover Maximilian Meza and Victor ‘Toro’ Guzman to play the big party of Mexican soccer.
Both elements returned to training for the albiazul team and will be ready to play the quarterfinals of the Liga MX. Meza and Guzmán had presented physical discomfort, but they are now fully recovered.
The two players have been important for Rayados during the Clausura 2023. Víctor Guzmán played 1,324 minutes, over 16 games, in the regular phase of the tournament. Maxi Meza, for his part, has played 917 minutes in 15 games and has scored two goals and one assist.
Monterrey will play the first leg of the Liga MX Clausura 2023 quarterfinals next Wednesday, May 10, at the Gigante de Acero and will play the second leg on Saturday, May 13. Rayados’ rival will be defined this weekend in the playoffs.
