The sports director of the Guadalajara Sports Club, Fernando Hierrohas two tasks before the winter transfer market concludes and the red and white team closes ranks for the Clausura 2024, it is about finding accommodation for two elements: the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez and the forward Daniel Rioswho do not enter into plans of Fernando GagoThis was revealed by the journalist from Aztec Sports, Alejandro Ramirez.
“He has two left to finish the issue of departures and it is a pending issue for Fernando Hierro, who is working without much fuss or cameras. He is missing Wacho and Ríos, the two he is missing”
– Alejandro Ramirez.
“With Daniel Ríos, taking into consideration the poster he left when he was in the MLS, there is still time left for him to start and the teams continue to form,” said the journalist.
The Spanish manager has done a great job getting rid of players who are no longer taken into account by the Guadalajara team, he has shaken up the squad and accommodated the players who are not included in plans for other clubs, he has sold, loaned, acquired and more, so that the institution is freed from excessive wage bill.
Already with the confirmed departures of Óscar Macías, Luis Puente, José González, Zahid Muñoz, Jesús Godínez, Ángel Zaldívar, Santiago Ormeño, Hiram Mier, Alejandro Mayorga, Cristian Calderón and Alexis Vegain addition to the signings of Jose Castillo, Cade Cowell and Javier Hernandezthe red and white team wants to close ranks and fully focus on returning to the forefront of Mexican football.
