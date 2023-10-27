André Jardine received very harsh criticism upon his arrival in America. It was thought that beyond having won the gold medal in Tokyo 2020, the former coach of Atlético de San Luis did not have the sports skills or the experience to take charge of the most winning team in Mexico. The reality is that André’s beginnings were complex, both in level and results, his team left many doubts on the field, but, with the passage of time, everything has improved.
Today, those from Coapa are not only leaders of the Liga MX, by far, they are also the team that plays the best football on the field of play. Jardine has done everything in his power to exploit the best sporting version of all the footballers he has in his hands, even those players who did not exist in the Fernando Ortiz era and who had one foot outside the box of the capital of the country.
The two notable cases are Jonathan dos Santos, who even valued retirement as he was one hundred percent erased by Ortíz and who is now untouchable within André’s scheme, to such a degree that he has even stood out as captain in several games.
In addition, Ramón Juárez, a young center back who in the previous tournament even left the squad on loan as he was not valued by the ‘tano’ and who now, also courtesy of a host of injuries, is Jardine’s star center back, above Cáceres and the same Israel Kings.
