Within the nest of Coapa, market movements have begun. The América team announced at the end of this week the signings of Rodolfo Cota and Iván Rodríguez, in addition, it was confirmed that Julián Quiñones will leave for Saudi Arabia this summer. That being the case, it is expected that from next Monday, the board will formally begin with its strong market movements, although, before specifying the arrival of reinforcements, there are a couple of pieces that urgently need to be cut from Jardine’s picture.
Fernando Esquivel reports that the management of the team in the country’s capital wants to cut Juan Otero and Mauro Laínez at all costs. In the case of the first, he returned from his loan with Sporting Gijón after failing to achieve promotion and although the Colombian wanted to compete for a position, Jardine is not even considering adding the forward to the preseason. As for the eldest of the Laínez family, his career is in chaos, he does not have much market within the Liga MX and the reality is that if Coapa offered him a market last tournament, it was more out of respect for his relationship with his family.
América does not want to reach the point of contract terminations, since this would cost the club money, being the case, the sports area has offered the two completely devalued attackers as bargaining chips with lower level clubs such as Mazatlán and Necaxa to change of some youth from both institutions, a movement that to date has not been successful.
#players #America #cut #cost
