In the middle of Club América's vacation, several of its footballers are in the eye of the hurricane, as many teams are interested in several of their footballers and one of them is Deportivo Toluca Fútbol Club, who is looking for two azulcremas players to reinforce their squad in the Clausura 2024 tournament.
According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe scarlet team asked the azulcrema team for the situations of Ramon Juarez and Israel Kingsas they want to reinforce their central defense, however, there is still no formal proposal and the Águilas, in turn, offered Emilio Lara who they seek to accommodate in another club in the first instance.
The Red Devils have already asked about two defenders they are interested in from the Mexican soccer champion team and while they decide to launch an offer, some of them and even himself Emilio Lara They could end up landing in 'El Infierno'.
These three players are not undisputed starters of the Ave, because although Ramon Juarez He was one of those who had the most minutes of theirs in the last tournament, Israel Kings came from more to less in the last semester under the orders of André Jardinesame situation as Emilio Larabecause with the arrival of the Brazilian coach his action decreased considerably.
