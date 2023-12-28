Hahaha just because you said please. 😜

Yeah, seriously. In the last hours Toluca asked the conditions of Ramón Juárez and Israel Reyes.

America still does not respond.

One of those who was offered was Emilio Lara. Toluca has not yet responded.

They are in it. Even without procedures involved. https://t.co/qYwsTiQ32w

— Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) December 27, 2023