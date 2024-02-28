It's only Wednesday, but America club He already knows that he will not be able to count on two players for this weekend's game against the Atlashence André Jardine You will have to make some changes to your starting eleven.
Furthermore, the Eagles They already have their minds set on the first leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Leaguebecause on March 6 they will visit the Chivas from Guadalajara at the Akron Stadium, so the dosage of players is key to being able to perform in the two competitions.
Fortunately for him Americathe team's performance in the first half against Cruz Azul allows it to be excited about a good performance for this key week for the club, since this part of the season could be crucial in the overall balance of the semester.
According to the report of César Caballero, ESPNhe America will not be able to count on Richard Sanchez neither Kevin Alvarez for the match on Date 10 vs Atlas, so there will be rotations in the midfield and the right side of the America.
The good news is that Julian Quiñones He was able to train alongside his teammates and without apparent discomfort, after he asked for a change in the second half of the game. vs Cruz Azulso the fans will be able to count on the Colombian for this crucial week.
It was Kevin Álvarez himself who revealed the injury he has in his leg and that has not allowed him to be at 100% in practically all the games this season.
“I have pubalgia for four months or so. It is a somewhat complicated injury, for people who have had it, they know how painful and uncomfortable it is,” said the right-back of the America on the podcast The Trisect.
Later, he assured that in the last tournament, due to the excitement of being his first tournament and being champion, he never stopped. “I injected myself two or three times a week to play on the weekends and to this day that's how I do it,” he said.
On the other hand, Richard Sanchez He has a calf injury that has not allowed him to play the last few games with the Eagles, in addition to having suffered Covid-19, so the midfield of the America must continue without modifications, commanded by Jonathan Dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo.
