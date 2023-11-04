Club América will host Club Tijuana at the Azteca Stadium this Saturday, November 4, on the penultimate date of the regular phase of the Apertura 2023 tournament. Matchday 16 will be the Águilas’ last at home before playing the Liguilla to which they already advanced with the general leadership assured.
Despite this, the Azulcrema team hopes to close the competition in a good way and will want to close the tournament with two wins and to achieve that goal, fortunately for them they will have the return of two regular starters, the Chilean center back Igor Lichnovsky and the Colombian forward naturalized Mexican Julian Quiñones.
According to information from the surroundings of the capital team, Quinones will return to the squad after suffering muscle discomfort that kept them away from the two most recent games.
For his part, the Chilean defender will be back after his one-game suspension for accumulating five preventive cards that made him lose the midweek duel.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The Argentine midfielder will not see activity against Club Tijuana, after he showed discomfort in the warm-up against Atlético de San Luis in midweek, so it is a question mark as to who assumes the starting position, since we must remember that Diego Valdes He is also out of action due to injury.
The most reasonable thing would be that AndréJardine repeat the alignment of the previous day, when he sent Richard Sanchez and Jonathan dos Santos to containment to release Alvaro Fidalgo and that he was in charge of distributing the ball, in a more rotating task with his teammates. In this way, the azulcrema team plans to take care of its players who are close to playing in the Liguilla.
#pillars #America #returned #Tijuana