Villarreal-Real Madrid left a vibrant show that underlined what football has to make you fall in love, and also two penalties for the refereeing seminars of those who despair those who play it and think about the field. Carlo Ancelotti summed up the resignation before two sets that conform to a regulatory letter that he understands is not in keeping with the spirit of the game they play: “Football has also changed in this sense. There is a rule, ”he said. “Calling the two penalties, according to the rule, has been correct, but football fans don’t like this.”

The section of the game on which the VAR applied the magnifying glass to the millimeter was brief: just five minutes. From Foyth to Foyth. It began when Tchouaméni lobbed a ball behind the defense to a point where Vinicius was running next to the Argentine full-back, who, while he was oriented in the race, stretched out his arm to measure where the Brazilian was going. As the pass came down, the ball landed on Foyth’s outstretched hand, imperceptible to everyone except Vinicius, who controlled it anyway and passed it back to Benzema, whom Foyth himself blocked a shot that seemed easy. The Brazilian did not stay lamenting the wasted opportunity, but desperately pointing at his arm.

Nobody understood what he meant, because there was no doubt as to how Foyth had cleared the Frenchman’s shot. But after dozens of repetitions, in the VOR room in Las Rozas they saw what Vinicius had seen a few centimeters from his face, and they warned Soto Grado to come closer to the band to share the discovery. Benzema deceived Pepe Reina, the starter the day after Villarreal sold Rulli to Ajax, and Madrid equalized the goal they had received in one of their faulty starts from behind forced by good pressure from Setién’s men. Although Madrid barely lasted.

When the game resumed, Foyth recovered his penalty through a set even more limited and a seminar of scholars than his. David Alaba slipped as he moved to try to block an inside pass from the Argentine and landed with his right hand on the grass. An instinctive gesture. Foyth then slotted in the pass and the Austrian centre-back tried to move his arm out of the way of the ball. Another instinctive gesture. And a great paradox. The ball hit him in the hand that he was withdrawing, and precisely because he was withdrawing it, Soto Grado awarded a penalty. If he had left her propped up, he wouldn’t have done it. By the rule.

However, Raúl Albiol did not seem convinced: “Honestly, I don’t whistle either of the two penalties. while I was in the field. I don’t know how it will look on TV later. But for me the one from Foyth is running…”, he said. “Theirs I think he is with his arm supported, I don’t know… I don’t whistle those penalties on the field. Very dubious penalties are being called”.

Thibaut Courtois stressed the limiting and perhaps counterintuitive nature of the decisions, particularly Alaba’s maximum penalty: “David still has one hand on the ground because he slipped, he wants to get up. So, in the end, he doesn’t care about a fall, let it be your supporting hand… he can’t take his hands off. I don’t know what the law is on that. They have never given us such an example. Let’s see in the summer if they come back to talk to us and take it as an example and explain it to us”. The Madrid goalkeeper also saw in the penalty a compensation for the limit nature of the one that was whistled for them: “If you whistle a penalty that was also a bit doubtful for us, because they don’t see the ball [Foyth]You’re going to whistle that one too.”

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook Y Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.