Khartoum (Union)

The Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces have resumed indirect talks in the city of Jeddah, under the auspices of Saudi Arabia and the United States, aimed at a ceasefire, according to Al-Arabiya TV. According to the channel’s sources, the negotiation agenda focused on humanitarian arrangements and a ceasefire.

She added, “Each delegation engaged in separate meetings with the facilitators of the dialogue process,” adding that “no new agenda has been put forward in the current round of talks.”

At the beginning of this week, Saudi Arabia and the United States called on the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces to agree to a new ceasefire and implement it effectively with the aim of a permanent cessation of military operations.

This comes at a time when the Saudi Foreign Minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, made a phone call to the head of the Sudanese Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, according to a Sudanese army statement. Last Thursday, the Saudi and American mediators announced the suspension of the cease-fire negotiations in the city of Jeddah due to what they described as the grave and continuous violations by the two parties of the cease-fire pledges.

In terms of security, the capital, Khartoum, witnessed relative calm yesterday, but sporadic gunfire was heard in the south of the city.

An eyewitness said: “Yesterday, Tuesday, was better than the previous two days. Relative calm has returned, but we hear intermittent gunfire towards the center of Khartoum.” According to eyewitnesses, neighborhoods in eastern Khartoum were subjected to heavy shelling yesterday.

The crisis caused the displacement of 1.2 million people inside Sudan, prompted about 400,000 to flee to neighboring countries, and caused severe damage to the capital.