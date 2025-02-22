The body usually gives us clues about our state of health. He does even when we have some vitamin deficiency. It is the case of mouth pain and the lack of Vitamin B12.

Our body needs a series of vitamins and minerals that we must obtain from A balanced diet to keep us healthy. Without certain essential nutrients, the body can have difficulty operating to the fullest of its possibilities.

Vitamin B12 is found in many animal products, such as Meat, cheese and eggsso it is more common among vegans and vegetarians, and is one of those vital nutrients. It is necessary to help produce red blood cells, which affects the amount of oxygen that the body receives.

Without it, you can feel weak, have difficulty moving and experiencing humor changes. Long -term vitamin B12 deficiency can even cause Irreversible neurological changes and infertility.

Therefore, it is essential to detect the symptoms of a vitamin B12 deficiency as soon as possible. Two of these symptoms They can appear in the mouth.

As the Mirrorciting the Cleveland Clinic, a physical sign of vitamin B12 deficiency is a painful mouth and tongue. Language problems, known as glossitis, is a symptom along with oral ulcers.

“Vitamin B12 deficiency can cause physical, neurological and psychological symptoms,” explains the Cleveland clinic. “The symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency They can develop slowly And worsen over time, “they add.

“Some people may not present symptoms despite having a low level of vitamin B12 in the body. People with vitamin B12 deficiency may present neurological symptoms and/or damage without anemia (Lack of red blood cells), “they continue.

Others physical symptoms are:

Feeling very tired or weak.

Experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Do not give as many as usual.

Weight loss.

Have yellowish skin.

Neurological symptoms of a B12 deficiency include:

Numbness or tingling in hands and feet.

Vision problems.

Have difficulty remembering things or getting confused easily.

It has difficulty walking or speaking.

That food include the B12: