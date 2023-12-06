Marc-André Ter Stegen’s physical problems have been a hard blow for all Barcelona fans. The goalkeeper would be out of the playing fields for at least two months and since Sports world They report that Barcelona could sign a new goalkeeper, with David De Gea and Sergio Asenjo being the two main options.
The starter of the German national team has been suffering from back pain for some time, but it reached the point of not allowing the goalkeeper to be on the field. At first, the Barcelona medical team considered that it was a problem whose solution was rest, but after missing three games, in addition to the FIFA date with his country, both Marc and the people of the culé team have decided to make severe decisions.
Ter Stegen will undergo surgery to heal the issues with his back and taking advantage of his absence, he could also undergo minor knee surgery. Right now it is expected that in the best of cases the German will be off the pitch at least until the beginning of February, the date on which Iñaki Peña could be the star goalkeeper of the culé team, although the reality is that the board does not rule out the signing of an emergency goalkeeper to take Marc’s place in the short term.
The newspaper reports Sports world that Barcelona management has put on the table the options of signing de Gea or Sergio Asenjo, proven goalkeepers who are in free agency. The idea is to bring someone with more experience and weight than Peña into goal, since the duels that Ter Stegen will miss are not minor, they include the entire Spanish Super Cup and perhaps the round of 16 of the Champions League. The decision whether or not to sign one of the two Spanish veterans or risk everything with Peña will be made after the intervention and prognosis of the German’s recovery.
