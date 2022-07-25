America is not living its best moment. The azulcrema team has four defeats in six games played this semester (two in the 2022 Apertura and two more in friendly matches). Fernando Ortiz has been pointed out as the main person responsible for the Eagles’ misstep at the start of the season. The defeat against Xolos de Tijuana, one of the weakest teams in the championship, affected the azulcrema fans.
A large group of supporters has started a campaign to ask the board to remove ‘Tano’ Ortiz. At this time it seems unlikely that the process of the Argentine coach will be cut, however, if the situation continues to worsen, this decision is not ruled out. On the horizon appear the names of two experienced, free technicians who could shake up the Coapa team.
Antonio ‘Turco’ Mohamed, who was recently fired by Atlético Mineiro, is one of the most powerful players. The Argentine strategist has already managed América and won a Liga MX title with this club before stepping aside. The coach knows the league perfectly and could be one of the alternatives on the bench in case ‘Tano’ Ortiz doesn’t pick up.
The other name that sounds is that of Ricardo Gareca. The Argentine strategist did a great job with the Peruvian team and did not renew his contract to continue leading the red and white team. The technician has been on the Eagles’ agenda for several months and this could be the desired opportunity to acquire his services.
So far, everything indicates that the directive headed by Santiago Baños will continue the process of Fernando Ortiz, however, the possibility that one of these technicians ends up relieving ‘Tano’ should not be totally ruled out.
