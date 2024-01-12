After information was leaked that the goalkeeper Miguel 'Wacho' Jimenez would be a substitute starting with the Clausura 2024 tournament under the orders of Fernando Gagoafter the coach preferred Oscar Whalley as a starter, information has begun to emerge about the interest of a couple of teams in the services of the goalkeeper who was a starter for Club Deportivo Guadalajara in the last year and a half.
According to the journalist Aztec Sports, Alejandro Ramirezthere would be two teams that would request the loan of the 33-year-old goalkeeper, although it is unknown which clubs would be interested, however, the goalkeeper would not be convinced to leave, so negotiations continue.
“On the topic of Wacho, they also tell me that there are two proposals, but the player doesn't like them that much. We have to see if they convince him in the end, he would go on loan. We keep the equipment stuff,” said the communicator.
Since he assumed ownership with the departure of Raul Gudiñothe goalkeeper has been severely questioned due to the irregularity he has had, because just as he has had good moments with saves and great interventions, in many others he made many mistakes, which is why he has never been generally liked by the fans for long. time.
It was since Apertura 2023 that Fernando Hierro signed the Spaniard of Mexican origin Oscar Whalley to reinforce the goal, but the then coach Veljko Paunovic He chose not to give him minutes and continued to trust in Jimenez although his confidence went from more to less and he began to give more activity to Rangel before he was injured.
But with the departure of the Serbian and the arrival of Gagothings have changed and it seems that he will make the decision to debut WhalleyIt is worth mentioning that the 'Wacho'The contract expires in the summer so it is difficult to sell him, but at least they are looking to send him on loan to a club and have him take charge of his salary or at least a percentage.
