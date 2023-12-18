For several weeks now, one of the players with the most information regarding his departure from Club América at the end of the Apertura 2023 tournament is the Uruguayan central defender. Sebastian Caceres, The international caught the attention of Europe a few months ago and was linked with several European clubs.
However, according to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelso far Club América would have two formal offers on the table for its defender, coming from Italy and England.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
A few weeks ago it was said that in Italy they were interested Naples and Turinso it could be one of those clubs who would have launched a formal offer, while in the same way, of the clubs that linked from England was the Tottenham HotspurHowever, we will have to wait to find out more information.
The departure of the Uruguayan for next year seems imminent, according to several reports, it has been said that the South American footballer wants to make the leap to European football, so he would seek to leave the azulcrema team after becoming champion of the Apertura 2023, although it is worth remembering that the The player still has a contract until December 2024 with the Eagles.
Since his arrival at the beginning of 2020 at the Nido, the 24-year-old footballer has played a total of 118 games with the first team where he has been able to contribute three goals and two assists.
#offers #América #Sebastián #Cáceres
Leave a Reply