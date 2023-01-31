Francesco Totti and daughter Chanel on TikTok: dig at Ilary Blasi?

While Ilary Blasi is on vacation with her new partner Bastian Muller, her daughter Chanel is with her father Francesco Totti, as demonstrated by the videos and photos posted on social media by the 15-year-old.

And right in one of the videos posted by Chanel Totti on TikTokin which the young woman appears alongside her father, according to the malicious there would be a not too veiled message against Ilary Blasi.

In the video, in fact, Chanel and Francesco Totti can be seen laughing, joking and embracing on the musical notes of Uniquewell-known piece by Antonello Venditti.

And the song chosen by Chanel Totti aroused the suspicions that there was a reference to the now well-known break between her parents.

“We don’t talk to each other, we don’t see each other. The two of us, two fallen leaves from the same branch. The two of us who made love from the mistake. The two of us, two different arteries of the same heart” are the words of the song that form the background to the film.

Pitch or simple coincidence? It’s not known, but the followers still appreciated the Chanel video with dad Francesco, which garnered thousands of likes and comments.