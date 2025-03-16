A 69 -year -old driver and the man who accompanied him, 59, have died this Saturday on the Northwest Highway in Caravaca de la Cruz (Murcia) In the clash between two cars, which has also left a serious injured woman and another mild person, they report 112 and the Civil Traffic Guard.

According to the first information, the two deceased were traveling in the car that circulated in the opposite directionwhile the seriously injured woman was traveling in the car against which they impacted.

The accident has occurred around 8:10 p.m. Kilometer 58 of the RM-15 road Murcia in sense when both vehicles have collided, after which a third that arrived from behind has hit the former.

Several calls have alerted emergency services of the collision of vehicles, with people trapped inside.

At the scene of the accident, firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Autonomous Rescue, Civil Guard agents, sanitary in four ambulances, who transferred the injured to the injured to Northwest Regional Hospitalin Caravaca.

For its part, Highway maintenance troops They also had to intervene, as the vehicles were hindering the road for several hours.