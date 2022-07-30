Emergency services treated and transferred to the hospital two people who were injured this Saturday when the car in which they were traveling suffered a traffic accident in Pozo de la Higuera, at the height of the Puente Estrecho, in the municipality of Águilas.

The Emergency Coordination Center received a call at 7 am reporting the accident and stating that there was a person trapped. Firefighters from the Fire Extinction and Rescue Consortium of the Region of Murcia, patrols of the Local Police and Civil Guard, as well as a rapid intervention vehicle, an ambulance and a Mobile Emergency Unit of the Emergency and Emergency Management were immediately mobilized. 061.

The wounded, two men aged 26 and 28, once released by firefighters were treated ‘in situ’ and later transferred to the Rafael Méndez de Lorca hospital, with multiple injuries.