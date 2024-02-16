Club Deportivo Guadalajara is going through a positive streak and has accumulated six games without knowing defeat, where five consecutive games have been victories and they seek to maintain their streak by facing Mazatlán FC on the corresponding Matchday 7 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament this Friday, the 16th. February at 9:00 p.m. at the El Encanto Stadium.
In the call for the match, the coaching staff headed by Fernando Gago decided to include on the list two players who have not seen activity this tournament, so they have the possibility of doing so on this date, in the case of Jesus Brígido and Alejandro Organist.
Both players have not been considered to play in Liga MX with Fernando Gagojust in the return game against Forge FC, Brigid played, player who debuted with Veljko Paunovicfor its part Organist debuted at the hands of Victor Manuel Vucetich.
For this commitment the team hopes to dose its squad after recent commitments, so several players will receive rest and consequently others will have more opportunity to play in the case of the defense they will not be Gilberto Sepúlveda, Raúl Martínez and Leonardo Sepulvedathe latter for having been expelled the previous date.
