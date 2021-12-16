Barcelona is at the search for a sponsor. The contract with Rakuten, one of the largest streaming content stations in Asia, concludes at the end of this season 2021-22 and the services of marketing of the azulgrana entity right now they are in a phase of maximum boiling.
Even if Rakuten herself is one of the options shuffling the marketing section, it seems that the new sponsor from the shirt of the culés will arrive from the cryptocurrency sector. A fashion sector in recent years. The two brands that right now have more possibilities to replace Rakuten are Binance and FTX.
Binance is based in Malta, launched its service in 2017 and offers the possibility to buy and sell more than 76 cryptocurrencies, among other services. FTX is in Antigua and Barbuda, launched its service in 2019 and gives the option of buy and sell more than 42 different types cryptocurrencies. A company that works with Iniesta or Luis Suarez among others.
The main discrepancy for continuing with Rakuten is inexpensive. The intention of the Barcelona directive is to obtain a payment of 60 million per season, to replenish coffers that are in a precarious situation. The Japanese company resoundingly refuses to offer that amount.
The objective of Barcelona is doubling current income and reach the 1,500 million turnover in the next five years. For it, the shirt acquires great relevance and put a price on it, which must exceed the 55 million euros from the initial agreement with the previous brand. It seems they have it in Chinese … but not in japanese
#sponsors #Barcelona #shirt #season
