Chivas is under renovation. Although she seems more obligated than voluntary. The departure of Paunovic, uncomfortable with the lack of support from the board, has led to the arrival of Gago, who accepted the signing with the Rebaño that Fernando Hierro will be in charge of forming the squad one hundred percent, since it is clear that the Argentine coach He doesn't know anything about the local market and will only take a position with some of the players he has on his team and that could happen until the summer, not this winter.
Hierro has total control over the signings and must also endorse or decline departures from the squad, because due to the time and lack of knowledge of Gago, it seems the simplest model, even though it is not the correct one. Thus, the manager yesterday informed a couple of discards that they must seek accommodation within the local market since they will not be taken into account in the assembly of the squad for 2024, Santiago Ormeño and Ángel Zaldívar.
Without even allowing them to be tested in preseason with the new coach, Hierro announced the two forwards who have returned from their assignments who have no place in the squad, in Chivas there is confidence in Macías, Marín and they are looking for a new scorer within the market , therefore, both Santiago and Ángel are one hundred percent ruled out. The club is betting on a total sale of both, or placing them as bargaining chips for a player and in the worst case, new loans.
