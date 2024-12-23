Ion Aramendi announced during the debate Big Brotheron Sunday night, which would reveal the name of two more confirmed contestants for the new edition of GH Duowhich will begin next January 2.

The doors of the set opened, and Aramendi welcomed the first confirmed of the night. “Xavier!”, he revealed, while the former contestant of the current edition of anonymous people greeted with a broad smile.

“You had a contest interrupted because of Vanessa’s recommendation,” Ion told her, softly, referring to her dropping out. Big Brother because When his wife was expelled, he asked her to leave with her. And he did it.

The Galician explained why he was competing. “Since I left, there is a phrase that everyone repeats to me, that is that I was their winner“, he explained. “We are going to make it happen“, he encouraged.

Plus, he wouldn’t be alone in the adventure. His wife, Vanessait was also confirmed that same night as a contestant. “I’m going to live the experience, enjoy my teammates and control bad things“said the woman.

“If they expel you, would you invite Javi to leave again“?” asked the presenter. “No, I promise,” he said, laughing, since he found the situation funny. After that, a review of the discussions that the couple took part in the house was done.