The Director of the Emirati Astronaut Program, Engineer Salem Humaid Al-Marri, said: “At the current stage, we are focusing on the process of selecting and training the two new astronauts (primary and alternative). How long he will spend on board the station ».

He added to “Emirates Today” that the flight of the two astronauts, Hazza Al Mansoori and Sultan Al Neyadi, was the beginning, and currently we have two new astronauts, Noura Al Matroushi and Mohammed Al Mulla, and each flight has its own tasks, so we have a bigger team of astronauts, pointing out that the two new astronauts From a second generation, as they are 27 and 34 years old, and one of them is a woman specialized in mechanical engineering.

Al-Marri stated that Noura Al-Matroushi (27 years) and Muhammad Al-Mulla (34 years) will undergo an intensive training program to qualify them for the future journey, indicating that the UAE aspires to have longer space flights and larger exploration programs.

Al-Marri stated that the two new astronauts will begin their training, next week, for a period of seven months, at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and then begin their training at NASA early next year, in an intensive program, so that they are qualified for future missions.

He said that working under the “Corona” pandemic certainly has implications for not being able to conduct some initial face-to-face interviews as they were conducted hypothetically, but there is a positive impact on the training program, as it helps to speed it up because the number of trainees will be less to prevent large gatherings. The selection committee faced great difficulties for the astronauts from among the short list, which included 14 applicants for the astronaut program, but the decisive factor in the selection is the application of the specified criteria to determine the most efficient.





