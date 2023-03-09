PSG is currently going through a very difficult time after the elimination in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich in which the worst of this was the way in which the team played the two games ( fell 1-0 at home in the Parc des Princes and 2-0 at the Allianz Arena). In addition, the elimination against Olympique de Marseille for the French Cup was added, a tournament that the Parisian team usually won. All this makes the position of coach Christophe Galtier in constant doubt.
Obviously, PSG have the big goal of winning the UEFA Champions League title and have been trying to do so during the years in which the Qatari sheikhs have been in charge. They have spent a huge amount of millions of euros on signings such as Neymar, Mbappé, Ibrahimovic, among many others, but they have not been able to meet this objective. One of the aspects that these owners criticized the most is the selection of coaches who could not rise to the occasion in Paris.
Based on this, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and all the managers are thinking of two names to occupy this hot seat in Europe and these are: Marcelo Gallardo and Zinedine Zidane. Both are currently out of work as they have chosen to take some time off after very successful spells at two of the biggest clubs River Plate and Real Madrid.
Both trainers have the necessary scrolls to be chosen for this position. On the Argentine side, it should be noted that he played for PSG for many seasons and knows the fans with all that this implies, while the historic French player knows what it takes to win the UEFA Champions League as well as what everything that the name of Zidane implies in France.
Will we see either of these two coaches at PSG?
