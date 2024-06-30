Beyond the speech of full confidence that the FMF directors have given to Jaime Lozano before the Copa América and after the failure of the Nations League, the directors of Mexican football are not at all satisfied with the coach’s work in this Cup America, being the case, many sources close to the Mexican National Team confirm that if they do not advance from the group stage, ‘Jimmy’ will be fired from command of the national team.
That being the case, Fox Sports reports that there are two names that are gaining strength to take the reins of El Tri, the first is the already known André Jardine, the people of the FMF trust that beyond the statements of the coach where he affirms that he does not think about El Tri, the Brazilian is the name in the best shape of the local market to take over the Mexican National Team, and there is confidence that in case of emergency, both America and Jardine himself, will open the doors to the move.
The second is Javier Aguirre, it is no secret that the former Mallorca coach has been in negotiations with people from the FMF to be Jaime Lozano’s direct advisor until the World Cup, however, if Jaime’s dismissal is finalized in the next few hours, the position that would be offered to the best coach in the history of Mexico would no longer be that of a director, but rather that of technical director of the Mexican National Team, with this being his possible third stage.
#names #Jaime #Lozanos #replacements
