Due to issues such as poorly marked roads, distracted drivers, or those who get behind the wheel after having drunk, Various cities pose a greater danger to motorists And according to one study, Texas has two of the 10 worst.

An analysis carried out by Forbeswarned that Fatal car accidents have increased nationwide as, Between 2020 and 2022, there were 10 percent more fatal crashes.

After analyzing 50 of the most populated cities in the United States, it was identified that In certain areas there is a higher percentage of dangerous drivers, which poses greater risks, and in that category there are two Texas cities in the top 10.

The city of Dallas ranked sixth as the most dangerous city for drivers. Some of the reasons why it was considered so are:

It has the third-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (6.25 per 100,000 city residents).

It ranks fourth in terms of the number of fatal car accidents related to speeding (5.69 per 100,000 inhabitants).

It is the seventh with the highest total number of fatal car accidents (14.61 per 100,000 residents).

It has the seventh highest number of people killed in fatal accidents (15.77 per 100,000 inhabitants).

In the list, At number nine, a city in Texas also appeared, it is Fort Worth.which also has some of the worst drivers in the country, for the following reasons:

It has the fifth-highest number of fatal car accidents involving a drunk driver (4.7 per 100,000 city residents).

It ranks eleventh in the US for fatal car accidents involving a distracted driver (0.92 per 100,000 residents).

The city also has the twelfth highest number of fatal car accidents involving speeding (3.68 per 100,000 residents).

Dallas is among the most dangerous cities for drivers.

Which city has the worst drivers in the United States?

In the report carried out by Forbes To classify the cities that have the worst drivers, it was determined that Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the most dangerous city to drive in the United States.

The reasons that made him win first place are: