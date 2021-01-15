General Salvador Cienfuegos, during an event in Mexico City, in 2014. Shannon Stapleton / Reuters

After a short stay in prisons in the United States, General Salvador Cienfuegos returned to Mexico on November 18. He flew from New Jersey to Toluca on a US Government plane. The Attorney General of the Republic received him at the airfield. It was 6:48 p.m. In a statement released at the time, the investigating agency explained that the prosecutors informed the general that there was an open investigation against him, as a result of the evidence collected by his North American counterparts over several years. Then he left his information and his contact number. At 7:12 p.m. they let him go.

Thus began the Cienfuegos case in Mexico. The general’s return was the culmination of an unprecedented diplomatic effort in the current administration. This is how the Government sold it, which the following day, November 19, detailed each request, each nuance of each demand that it had transferred to the Donald Trump Administration during the previous weeks. That day, at the press conference of the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the foreign minister, Marcelo Ebrard, said: “Mexico has defended your dignity, Mr. President, your prestige and justice will also have to be done in accordance with what Mexican law provides and the investigations to be carried out by the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) ”.

58 days later, the FGR investigations have concluded that Cienfuegos is innocent. There is nothing in the agency statement detailing the analysis of the evidence sent by the New York prosecutor’s office and the DEA, the US drug agency. The first paragraphs seem more like a recount of the offenses committed by the authorities to north of the Rio Grande, for not notifying the Mexican justice of the investigation.

That is one of the questions that remain in the air: what did the evidence that the Justice Department accumulated since 2013 said and how they analyzed it in Mexico. For the United States government, the evidence was enough to arrest him, send him to jail and reject any offer of bail. Only a political agreement, oblivious to the efforts of the prosecutors, ruined the case.

The arrest had occurred on October 15, in Los Angeles. The Brooklyn prosecution charged him with three counts of conspiring to traffic cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine into the country and another of conspiring to launder drug money. This at least between December 2015 and February 2017. The case had been handled with secrecy. The justice had an arrest warrant against him since August of the previous year. They did not say a word to the López Obrador government.

In a brief filed with the judge on October 16, prosecutors gave details of the indictment. Cienfuegos, alias El Padrino, had abused his position to favor the H-2 cartel, an extremely violent drug trafficking organization based in Nayarit, south of Sinaloa. Although they did not explain it there, the H-2 cartel had been part of the Beltrán Leyva family mafia clan, in turn one of the branches of the Pacific criminal organization, commanded for years by the Beltrán brothers, El Chapo Guzmán and El Mayo Zambada among others.

On the dates indicated by prosecutors, December 2015 to February 2017, El Padrino exchanged thousands of messages via BlackBerry with members of the H-2 cartel. In exchange for bribes, they wrote, Cienfuegos ensured that the army did not attack the organization, also that the military targeted rival groups instead; that the cartel found boats for its drug shipments; to do everything possible to help H-2 and his group in their expansion projects; to introduce members of the mafia with other officials willing to help in exchange for bribes and to warn of possible operations of US agencies against them.

Prosecutors also detailed that Cienfuegos had exchanged messages with the head of the mafia clan, Juan Francisco Patron. In those messages, Cienfuegos and Patron had discussed the support that the former had provided to another group of drug traffickers. The details of the prosecutors’ briefs conveyed the idea that the case was more than well put together.

Despite the doubts about his return, the general’s arrival in Mexico appeared as an opportunity for the prosecution to redress its old shame. His reception in Toluca fed the first doubts — how? Won’t they stop it? Despite the charges against him in the US? – but the statements of Ebrard and López Obrador and the fight against government corruption contained criticism. A strange stage is now beginning for the prosecution, which for the moment has refused to add a word to its statement this Thursday.