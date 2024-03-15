The defeat against Chivas will surely provoke a reaction within America. The first half last Wednesday on the Azteca Stadium field was terrible for a club that aspires to win everything, so Jardine corrected himself at half-time and gave them the chance to solve the key. However, the club cannot offer that face on the field again, especially next Saturday when the third and last classic of the semester is played, a match where the coach of the nest will move his squad.
More news about Club América
The first is a forced change, Israel Reyes suffered a knee injury after an accidental collision with Guzmán and will be out of the courts until the wound heals. Thus, everything indicates that Kevin Álvarez, at the lowest point of his career due to his complicated state of health, will have an opportunity to clean up his terrible tournament in Coapa, because except for surprise, everything indicates that the Mexican will be in the Akron field as the starter on Saturday.
The second is a move in doubt, Cáceres missed Wednesday's duel due to injury and his absence was obvious, being the best defender on the squad. Now, Jardine will wait until the last hour to define if the defender is available to him due to his muscle discomfort or if his physical condition again does not allow him to be on the field. In the event that Sebastián drops out, Ramón Juárez will repeat as Igor Lichnovsky's duo.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#modifications #América #starting #eleven #classic #semester
Leave a Reply