Tragedy in Manfredonia, in the province of Foggia, where two 6 and 7-year-old Romanian brothers died after falling into a basin for the irrigation of land on a farm in Puglia. Their slippers were found on the edge of the tub. The children had left their home yesterday afternoon near the Fonterosa district on the road that leads from Manfredonia to Zapponeta. The firefighters and divers intervened on the spot, who recovered the lifeless bodies of the little ones.

The parents, who were resting when the two left, immediately raised the alarm, but unfortunately there was nothing they could do for the little ones. It was they who found their children’s slippers on the edge of the tub. The victims fell into a basin measuring 40 by 40 meters and about 3 meters deep. The area is poorly lit and rescuers used photocells on the spot.

“A dramatic intervention”: this is how the Fire Brigade described the operations that last night led to the discovery of the bodies of the two brothers. Investigations are underway to ascertain the dynamics of the dramatic accident.