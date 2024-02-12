It has not been an easy start to the tournament in America, although they are second overall after six days, between injuries and drops in level, the sensations of the game have not been the best. This being the case and after a very dull winter market, the team from the country's capital should already be thinking about the summer where they could move to Europe to sign the return of two Mexican National Team quality players, César Montes and Jorge Sánchez.
More news about America
It seems that not even a miracle will prevent Almería's relegation in Spain. That being the case, the most logical thing is that the centre-back seeks to leave the club at the end of the campaign as he did a year ago with Espanyol.
America should not miss this opportunity to sign the defender they want so much, even since he was in Rayados de Monterrey, because in the midst of the devaluation and added to the options of Sebastián Cáceres leaving the squad after the Copa América, it gives the impression that It is the perfect time to sign the 'puppy'.
Sánchez sought to leave Porto at all costs at the end of January, despite having an agreement with Cruz Azul, the Portuguese club has closed the door on him and has also informed him that they will not buy his letter. That being the case and considering that Ajax doesn't want him either, everything indicates that his return to Liga MX is inevitable and America must go after him. With the retirement of Layún and the injuries of Álvarez, today the only full-back on the roster is Emilio Lara, whose performance is being terrible, the possible signing of Jorge would solve all the problems they have in Coapa on that side.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Mexicans #Europe #benefit #America #summer
Leave a Reply